Aimaq, Harmon rally Utah Valley past Sam Houston 57-54

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 5:44 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Fardaws Aimaq had 24 points and 10 rebounds and Utah Valley scored the final eight points to beat Sam Houston 57-54 on Saturday.

Aimaq and Justin Harmon each made a layup and two free throws in the game-ending run for the Wolverines (15-7, 6-4 Western Athletic Conference). Harmon finished with 10 points.

Savion Flagg had 12 points for the Bearkats (14-11, 9-3).

Sam Houston didn’t score after Javion May’s bucket gave the Bearkats a 54-49 lead with 3:38 remaining.

