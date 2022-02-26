CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Charles Co. schools end mask mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | 'Vile' comments over mask stance | Latest COVID-19 cases
Aimaq carries Utah Valley past California Baptist 63-54

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 7:32 PM

OREM, Utah (AP) — Fardaws Aimaq had 20 points and 16 rebounds as Utah Valley topped California Baptist 63-54 on Saturday.

Trey Farrer had 13 points and three assists for the Wolverines (19-9, 10-6 Western Athletic Conference).

Taran Armstrong scored a season-high 22 points for the Lancers (15-14, 5-11). Tre Armstrong added 12 points. Daniel Akin had nine rebounds.

The Wolverines evened the season series against the Lancers. California Baptist defeated Utah Valley 75-73 on Jan. 15.

