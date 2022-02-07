OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | US women's hockey vs. Canada preview | Wüst makes Olympic history | Meet local Olympians
Agnew, Thomas lead Alcorn St. over Mississippi Valley St.

The Associated Press

February 7, 2022, 11:42 PM

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Darrious Agnew had 16 points and seven rebounds and Justin Thomas also posted 16 points as Alcorn State defeated Mississippi Valley State 79-71 on Monday night.

Dontrell McQuarters added 13 points and Dominic Brewton had 11 points for Alcorn State (9-14, 8-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Caleb Hunter had 22 points for the Delta Devils (1-20, 1-10), who have now lost eight games in a row. Terry Collins added 13 points. Gary Grant had 12 points.

