Agnew scores 14, Alcorn State tops Florida A&M 68-56

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Darrious Agnew scored 14 points to lead Alcorn State to a 68-56 victory over Florida A&M on Monday night.

Keondre Montgomery added 11 points for the Braves. Alcorn State 10-15, 9-4 SWAC) led 35-18 at halftime.

Dimingus Stevens led Florida A&M (10-14, 8-5) with 12 points.

