OLYMPICS NEWS: The Latest from Beijing | USA men's hockey lose in shootout | Shiffrin prepares for combined race | US finishes 1-2 in ski slopestyle | Top photos
Home » College Basketball » Agnew scores 14, Alcorn…

Agnew scores 14, Alcorn State tops Florida A&M 68-56

The Associated Press

February 15, 2022, 12:45 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Darrious Agnew scored 14 points to lead Alcorn State to a 68-56 victory over Florida A&M on Monday night.

Keondre Montgomery added 11 points for the Braves. Alcorn State 10-15, 9-4 SWAC) led 35-18 at halftime.

Dimingus Stevens led Florida A&M (10-14, 8-5) with 12 points.

—-

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Air Force planning project to cut extraneous S&T programs

Federal workforce dealing with gender, racial pay gap among older employees

VA looks to boost healthcare services through wireless experiments

Transition to new telecom contract hits wall, forcing GSA to extend timetable

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up