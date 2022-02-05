OLYMPICS NEWS: Wüst makes Olympic history | American maps out halfpipe trick that might be winner | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Agnew lifts Alcorn St.…

Agnew lifts Alcorn St. past Ark.-Pine Bluff 70-64

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 9:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Darrious Agnew had 15 points off the bench to lead Alcorn State to a 70-64 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday.

Keondre Montgomery had 14 points and nine rebounds for Alcorn State (8-14, 7-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Byron Joshua added 12 points. Justin Thomas had 11 points.

Dequan Morris had 20 points and six rebounds for the Golden Lions (5-18, 3-7). Shawn Williams added 17 points. Kshun Stokes had six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS reform bill now avoids higher health premiums for other federal employees

White House task force recommends agencies get better at informing employees about union rights

IRS walks away from facial recognition to access online tools after backlash

White House to propose 4.6% raise for feds in 2023

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up