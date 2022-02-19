OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Agnew free throws lift Alcorn State over Jackson State 61-60

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 11:04 PM

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Darrious Agnew sank two free throws with 3 seconds remaining to propel Alcorn State to a 61-60 victory over Jackson State on Saturday.

With the victory, the Braves (11-15, 10-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference) remained in a three-way tie with Southern and Texas Southern atop the West Division. The Tigers (8-17, 6-8) led 34-30 at halftime.

No other details were available.

