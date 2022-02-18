OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Home » College Basketball » Adelekun, Rai lift Dartmouth…

Adelekun, Rai lift Dartmouth past Cornell 71-59

The Associated Press

February 18, 2022, 10:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Dame Adelekun had 19 points and eight rebounds and Aaryn Rai had 12 points and 10 rebounds to carry Dartmouth to a 71-59 win over Cornell on Friday night.

Taurus Samuels added 12 points for Dartmouth (6-15, 3-7 Ivy League).

Nazir Williams had 14 points for the Big Red (13-9, 5-6). Dean Noll added 11 points. Sean Hansen had 10 points.

Jordan Jones, the Big Red’s second leading scorer entering the matchup at 10 points per game, scored only 3 points. He failed to make a shot from behind the arc (0 of 4).

The Big Green evened the season series against the Big Red. Cornell defeated Dartmouth 79-71 on Jan. 2.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Data driving GSA’s back office, customer facing contracting system upgrades

Navy plans to become 'cyber ready' by ditching compliance-obsessed ATO processes

Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown

Security is the name of the game in DevOps, federal tech leaders say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up