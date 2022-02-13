OLYMPIC NEWS: Figure skating drama on TV tonight | Monday's gold medals | US women to face Canada in hockey final | Skater Valieva cleared to compete | 'Tao-Tao' brings gold to China
Adaway, Saint Bonaventure Bonnies square off against the Saint Louis Billikens

The Associated Press

February 13, 2022, 1:22 AM

Saint Louis Billikens (17-7, 8-3 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (14-7, 6-4 A-10)

Olean, New York; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jalen Adaway and the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies host Gibson Jimerson and the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Bonnies have gone 8-2 at home. Saint Bonaventure averages 70.5 points and has outscored opponents by 3.1 points per game.

The Billikens are 8-3 in A-10 play. Saint Louis is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Bonnies won 68-61 in the last matchup on Feb. 12. Kyle Lofton led the Bonnies with 16 points, and Yuri Collins led the Billikens with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominick Welch is shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bonnies, while averaging 11.4 points and 5.6 rebounds. Adaway is averaging 11 points over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

Jimerson is averaging 16.8 points for the Billikens. Collins is averaging 7.9 points, six assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Saint Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 6-4, averaging 69.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Billikens: 7-3, averaging 75.8 points, 36.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

