Adaway leads Saint Bonaventure past Duquesne 81-55

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 9:41 PM

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) — Jalen Adaway had 21 points as Saint Bonaventure romped past Duquesne 81-55 on Saturday night.

Osun Osunniyi had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Saint Bonaventure (17-7, 9-4 Atlantic 10 Conference), which won its fifth straight game. Dominick Welch added 16 points and six rebounds. Kyle Lofton had eight rebounds and six assists.

Leon Ayers III had 12 points for the Dukes (6-19, 1-12), whose losing streak reached 12 games.

Amir Spears, the Dukes’ leading scorer coming into the matchup at 12 points per game, finished 0-for-9 shooting.

The Bonnies improve to 2-0 against the Dukes for the season. Saint Bonaventure defeated Duquesne 64-56 on Jan. 21.

