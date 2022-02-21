CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Booster shot likely to prevent serious diseases | Md. school board lifts statewide school mask mandate | Is omicron leading us closer to herd immunity? | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Adaway leads Saint Bonaventure against Rhode Island after 21-point game

The Associated Press

February 21, 2022, 1:42 AM

Rhode Island Rams (13-12, 4-9 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (17-7, 9-4 A-10)

Olean, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure hosts the Rhode Island Rams after Jalen Adaway scored 21 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 81-55 win over the Duquesne Dukes.

The Bonnies have gone 11-2 at home. Saint Bonaventure ranks second in the A-10 with 34.3 points per game in the paint led by Osun Osunniyi averaging 9.5.

The Rams have gone 4-9 against A-10 opponents. Rhode Island ranks sixth in the A-10 shooting 35.6% from deep. Jalen Carey leads the Rams shooting 50% from 3-point range.

The Bonnies and Rams square off Tuesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Lofton is averaging 13.2 points, 6.1 assists and two steals for the Bonnies. Adaway is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

Makhel Mitchell is averaging 11.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Rams. Makhi Mitchell is averaging 6.5 points over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 7-3, averaging 73.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Rams: 2-8, averaging 60.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

