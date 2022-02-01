Adaway leads Saint Bonaventure against Davidson after 22-point game

Davidson Wildcats (17-3, 7-1 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (12-5, 4-2 A-10) Olean, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Davidson Wildcats (17-3, 7-1 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (12-5, 4-2 A-10)

Olean, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Bonaventure -3.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure hosts the Davidson Wildcats after Jalen Adaway scored 22 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 80-69 win against the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Bonnies have gone 7-1 in home games. Saint Bonaventure is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wildcats are 7-1 against A-10 opponents. Davidson ranks second in the A-10 with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Hyunjung Lee averaging 5.6.

The Bonnies and Wildcats meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaren Holmes is scoring 15.5 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Bonnies. Adaway is averaging 10.5 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 48.3% over the past 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

Lee is shooting 48.8% and averaging 15.9 points for the Wildcats. Luka Brajkovic is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Davidson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 6-4, averaging 67.8 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 78.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 3.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

