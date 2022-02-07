OLYMPICS NEWS: Chloe Kim, Shaun White qualify to halfpipe finals | Shiffrin’s 2nd Olympic race ends early | Factors causing lower TV ratings | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Adamu scores 15 to lift Montana St. past Idaho St. 72-54

The Associated Press

February 7, 2022, 10:40 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Amin Adamu posted 15 points and six rebounds as Montana State extended its win streak to nine games, getting past Idaho State 72-54 on Monday night.

Nick Gazelas had 15 points for Montana State (18-5, 10-2 Big Sky Conference). RaeQuan Battle added 12 points. Jubrile Belo had four blocks.

Xavier Bishop, the Bobcats’ second leading scorer entering the contest at 13 points per game, shot only 17 percent for the game (1 of 6).

Tarik Cool had 11 points for the Bengals (4-17, 2-10). Malik Porter added 10 points. Brayden Parker had 10 points.

The Bobcats improve to 2-0 against the Bengals for the season. Montana State defeated Idaho State 60-40 on Jan. 1.

