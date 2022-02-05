OLYMPICS NEWS: Wüst makes Olympic history | American maps out halfpipe trick that might be winner | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Adams lifts Jacksonville St.…

Adams lifts Jacksonville St. over Jacksonville 64-58

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 8:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Darian Adams scored 22 points on 6-for-9 shooting from 3-point range and Jacksonville State topped Jacksonville 64-58 on Saturday.

Kayne Henry had 10 points and 13 rebounds, Jalen Finch added 10 points and six assists. Jalen Gibbs had six rebounds.for Jacksonville State (16-7, 9-1 Atlantic Sun Conference).

Kevion Nolan had 19 points, seven assists and six rebounds, Bryce Workman added 14 points and eight rebounds and Osayi Osifo had seven rebounds for the Dolphins (14-8, 6-4).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon shifts CMMC program to CIO, eliminates Arrington’s old role

USPS reform bill now avoids higher health premiums for other federal employees

Biden administration doubles down on greener energy for agencies, USPS electric vehicles

White House task force recommends agencies get better at informing employees about union rights

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up