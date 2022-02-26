CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Charles Co. schools end mask mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | 'Vile' comments over mask stance | Latest COVID-19 cases
Adams guides Jacksonville State over North Alabama 69-52

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 5:04 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Darian Adams scored 13 points as Jacksonville State beat North Alabama 69-52 on Saturday.

Demaree King had 11 points for the Gamecocks (20-9, 13-3 Atlantic Sun Conference), who have won four straight. Jalen Gibbs and Kayne Henry added 10 points apiece.

Daniel Ortiz had 27 points and seven rebounds for the Lions (9-20, 2-14), who have lost eight in a row.

The Gamecocks improve to 2-0 against the Lions this season. Jacksonville State defeated North Alabama 65-55 on Jan. 8.

