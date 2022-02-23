CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pr. George's lifts mask mandate | Where MCPS stands on masks | NYC changes mask mandate | Text message reminder to get booster vaccine | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Adams carries Jacksonville St. past E. Kentucky 81-68

The Associated Press

February 23, 2022, 9:17 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Darian Adams had 27 points as Jacksonville State topped Eastern Kentucky 81-68 on Wednesday night.

Kayne Henry had 15 points for Jacksonville State (19-9, 12-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jalen Gibbs added 10 points.

Michael Moreno had 23 points for the Colonels (12-17, 4-11). Curt Lewis added 16 points. Devontae Blanton had 13 points.

The Gamecocks improve to 2-0 against the Colonels this season. Jacksonville State defeated Eastern Kentucky 76-65 on Jan. 15.

