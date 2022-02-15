Adams and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks visit conference foe Lipscomb

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (16-9, 9-3 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (11-16, 4-8 ASUN) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (16-9, 9-3 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (11-16, 4-8 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Darian Adams and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks take on Jacob Ognacevic and the Lipscomb Bisons in ASUN play Wednesday.

The Bisons have gone 7-5 at home. Lipscomb is 4-11 against opponents over .500.

The Gamecocks have gone 9-3 against ASUN opponents. Jacksonville State averages 74.1 points while outscoring opponents by 6.3 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season in ASUN play. The Gamecocks won the last meeting 88-83 on Jan. 12. Adams scored 24 points to help lead the Gamecocks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: KJ Johnson is averaging 7.2 points and 3.3 assists for the Bisons. Will Pruitt is averaging 13.4 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games for Lipscomb.

Adams is scoring 15.3 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Gamecocks. Demaree King is averaging 11.1 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 49.4% over the past 10 games for Jacksonville State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 3-7, averaging 73.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Gamecocks: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

