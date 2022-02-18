Acliese leads Eastern Washington against Idaho after 38-point outing

Eastern Washington Eagles (14-12, 8-7 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (7-18, 4-11 Big Sky) Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Eastern Washington Eagles (14-12, 8-7 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (7-18, 4-11 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington takes on the Idaho Vandals after Linton Acliese scored 38 points in Eastern Washington’s 88-86 overtime win over the Montana State Bobcats.

The Vandals have gone 6-6 at home. Idaho ranks eighth in the Big Sky with 7.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Tanner Christensen averaging 1.7.

The Eagles are 8-7 in Big Sky play. Eastern Washington ranks second in the Big Sky with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Angelo Allegri averaging 5.3.

The teams play for the second time this season in Big Sky play. The Eagles won the last matchup 96-93 on Jan. 8. Steele Venters scored 25 points to help lead the Eagles to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christensen is averaging 8.3 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Vandals. Trevante Anderson is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Idaho.

Acliese is averaging 16.2 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles. Venters is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 76.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.