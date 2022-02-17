OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | US men's curling lose in semifinals | Russian skater in doping scandal stumbles to 4th | Takagi wins 1st individual gold | Top photos
Abrams, Davis combine to score 50; Alabama beats Lady Vols

The Associated Press

February 17, 2022, 9:50 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Megan Abrams tied her career best with 27 points, Brittany Davis added 23 — including four 3-pointers — and Alabama upset No. 12 Tennessee 74-64 on Thursday night to snap a three-game skid against the Lady Vols.

JaMya Mingo-Young shot just 2 of 8 from the field but finished with eight points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals. The 5-foot-8 junior has four games with at least five steals this season.

Davis made a 3 and Abrams added two free throws and a 3-pointer before Davis hit again from behind the arc to cap an 11-0 run that gave Alabama (13-11, 4-9 SEC) a 13-point lead with 2:56 remaining in the first half. Sara Puckett and Rae Burrell each made a layup to trim Tennessee’s deficit to 38-29 at the break but Hannah Barber made a jumper 21 seconds into the third quarter and Alabama led by double figures the rest of the way.

The Lady Vols shot 39% (23 of 59) from the field but hit just 3 of 12 from 3-point range and 15 of 26 (58%) from the free-throw line. Alabama made 10 of 25 from behind the arc — just the sixth time this season the Crimson Tide reached double figures in made 3s — and shot 88% (14 of 16) from the foul line.

Tamari Key made 7 of 10 from the field and finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds for Tennessee (21-5, 10-3). Burrell scored 13 points and Jordan Horston added 12 but the duo combined to shoot 10 of 31 (32%) from the field.

Tennessee has lost by double figures in each of its last four road games — and is minus-64 scoring in the span. They Lady Vols have lost 4 of 7 following a nine-game win streak.

Tennessee plays Sunday at No. 1 South Carolina.

Alabama visits Texas A&M on Sunday.

