Abmas, Thompson lead Oral Roberts past North Dakota 87-73

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 4:45 PM

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Max Abmas had 18 points to lead five Oral Roberts players in double figures as the Golden Eagles got past North Dakota 87-73 on Saturday. Kareem Thompson added 15 points for the Golden Eagles. Issac McBride chipped in 14, Francis Lacis scored 10 and Carlos Jurgens had 10.

Abmas hit all 10 of his foul shots. McBride also had six rebounds.

Paul Bruns had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Fighting Hawks (6-23, 2-14 Summit League). Matt Norman added 16 points and seven rebounds. Ethan Igbanugo had 15 points.

The Golden Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Fighting Hawks this season. Oral Roberts defeated North Dakota 80-76 on Jan. 20.

