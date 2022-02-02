Abmas leads Oral Roberts against Western Illinois after 28-point game

Western Illinois Leathernecks (13-9, 4-6 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (15-7, 9-2 Summit) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (13-9, 4-6 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (15-7, 9-2 Summit)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts hosts the Western Illinois Leathernecks after Max Abmas scored 28 points in Oral Roberts’ 89-80 win over the Denver Pioneers.

The Golden Eagles have gone 8-2 in home games. Oral Roberts is 1-3 in one-possession games.

The Leathernecks are 4-6 in Summit play. Western Illinois is second in the Summit scoring 35.2 points per game in the paint led by Trenton Massner averaging 1.0.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Summit play. The Golden Eagles won the last matchup 87-86 on Jan. 8. Abmas scored 32 points points to help lead the Golden Eagles to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abmas is averaging 23.1 points and 3.8 assists for the Golden Eagles. Trey Phipps is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oral Roberts.

Will Carius is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Leathernecks, while averaging 15.9 points. Massner is shooting 48.3% and averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Western Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 85.8 points, 38.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Leathernecks: 3-7, averaging 76.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

