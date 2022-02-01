Abilene Christian takes on Chicago State, seeks 4th straight victory

Chicago State Cougars (6-15, 2-6 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (13-7, 5-5 WAC) Abilene, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Chicago State Cougars (6-15, 2-6 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (13-7, 5-5 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian comes into a matchup against Chicago State as winners of three straight games.

The Wildcats are 9-3 on their home court. Abilene Christian averages 76.3 points and has outscored opponents by 9.5 points per game.

The Cougars are 2-6 against WAC opponents. Chicago State has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makhi Morris is shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 10.9 points and 1.6 steals. Coryon Mason is shooting 40.4% and averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Abilene Christian.

Brandon Betson is averaging 13 points for the Cougars. Jahsean Corbett is averaging 12.6 points and six rebounds over the past 10 games for Chicago State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 26.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Cougars: 2-8, averaging 63.9 points, 27.4 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.