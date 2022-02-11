Abilene Christian plays Tarleton State after Simmons’ 31-point game

Abilene Christian Wildcats (15-7, 7-5 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (11-13, 6-5 WAC) Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (15-7, 7-5 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (11-13, 6-5 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian faces the Tarleton State Texans after Airion Simmons scored 31 points in Abilene Christian’s 83-66 victory over the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Texans are 8-3 in home games. Tarleton State ranks fourth in the WAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 65.8 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

The Wildcats are 7-5 against WAC opponents. Abilene Christian ranks third in the WAC with 15.0 assists per game led by Damien Daniels averaging 3.2.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Montre’ Gipson is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Texans. Freddy Hicks is averaging 15.5 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Tarleton State.

Simmons is averaging 11.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Wildcats. Coryon Mason is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Abilene Christian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texans: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 26.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

