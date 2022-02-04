Abilene Christian hosts UT Rio Grande Valley following Nelson’s 30-point game

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (7-15, 2-8 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (14-7, 6-5 WAC) Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (7-15, 2-8 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (14-7, 6-5 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley plays the Abilene Christian Wildcats after Marek Nelson scored 30 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 93-79 win over the Lamar Cardinals.

The Wildcats have gone 10-3 at home. Abilene Christian is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The Vaqueros are 2-8 against WAC opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley is 4-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Wildcats won 87-85 in the last matchup on Jan. 27. Coryon Mason led the Wildcats with 16 points, and Justin Johnson led the Vaqueros with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason is shooting 43.9% and averaging 12.3 points for the Wildcats. Makhi Morris is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Abilene Christian.

Johnson is averaging 17.3 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Vaqueros. Xavier Johnson is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 26.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Vaqueros: 2-8, averaging 75.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.