OLYMPICS NEWS: Wüst makes Olympic history | American maps out halfpipe trick that might be winner | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Meet local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Abilene Christian defeats Texas…

Abilene Christian defeats Texas Rio Grande Valley 83-66

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 6:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Airion Simmons had a career-high 31 points plus 14 rebounds as Abilene Christian topped Texas Rio Grande Valley 83-66 on Saturday.

Damien Daniels had eight assists for Abilene Christian (16-7, 7-5 Western Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive win.

Justin Johnson had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Vaqueros (7-16, 2-9). He also had 10 turnovers but only five assists. Marek Nelson added 14 points. RayQuan Taylor had 12 points and 15 rebounds.

The Wildcats improve to 2-0 against the Vaqueros on the season. Abilene Christian defeated Texas Rio Grande Valley 87-85 on Jan. 26.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

White House to propose 4.6% raise for feds in 2023

Pentagon has plan to fix its software development woes

OPM shares performance management tips for a hybrid workplace

USPS reform bill now avoids higher health premiums for other federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up