No. 11 Providence outlasts Xavier 99-92 in triple overtime

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Jared Bynum scored 27 points, including a key 3-pointer, to help 11th-ranked Providence hold off Xavier 99-92 in triple overtime Wednesday night.

A.J. Reeves added 16 points and Al Durham had 13 to help the first-place Friars (23-3, 13-2 Big East) win their second consecutive overtime game. They are 3-0 in OT this season — all in the past four games — and it’s the first time in school history Providence has won 13 Big East games.

A charter member of the Big East in 1979, the Friars can clinch their first regular-season conference championship by winning one of their final two games. They host Creighton on Saturday and visit No. 8 Villanova next Tuesday.

Adam Kunkel had 20 points and Paul Scruggs added 19 for Xavier (17-10, 7-9), which has lost two straight and seven of 10. Scruggs hit a tying 3-pointer as time expired in the second overtime.

A putback by Nate Watson put the Friars up 94-92. Kunkel missed a 3 on Xavier’s next possession and Bynum made a 3-pointer to increase Providence’s lead to five with 27.8 seconds left.

Xavier missed a 3 and putback attempt on its next touch and Noah Horchler was fouled. He hit two free throws and, after another Musketeers miss, Providence was able to run out the clock.

The last sequence followed wild finishes in each of the first two extra periods.

It was the first triple-overtime game in the Big East since St. John’s beat DePaul 90-82 on March 5, 2010.

NO. 3 AUBURN 77, MISSISSIPPI 64

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Walker Kessler had 12 points, 10 rebounds and eight blocked shots to lead Auburn past Mississippi.

The Tigers (25-3, 13-2 Southeastern Conference) rebounded from a one-point loss at Florida to remain in sole possession of first place in the league.

Jabari Smith and Zep Jasper each scored 15 for Auburn. Smith added nine rebounds and five assists. Wendell Green Jr. made three early 3s and scored 14.

Jarkell Joiner scored 10 of his 13 points in the second half for the Rebels (13-15, 4-11). Luis Rodriguez added 12 points, and Nysier Brooks had 11 points and seven rebounds before fouling out.

NO. 6 KENTUCKY 71, LSU 66

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Bryce Hopkins came off the bench to score a career-high 13 points, including 11 to fuel Kentucky’s 15-2 second-half surge, and Oscar Tshiebwe and Keion Brooks Jr. made late free throws to help the Wildcats beat LSU.

Tshiebwe finished with 17 points and 16 rebounds for Kentucky (23-5, 12-3 Southeastern Conference), which played its second consecutive contest without injured starting guards TyTy Washington Jr. and Sahvir Wheeler. Davion Mintz started and added 13 points.

Xavier Pinson had 26 points for the Tigers (19-9, 7-8), who lost their second straight.

NO. 7 DUKE 65, VIRGINIA 61

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A.J. Griffin hit back-to-back 3-pointers and scored on a drive after making just one basket in the first 36 minutes and Duke beat Virginia.

Griffin’s second 3 gave the Blue Devils (24-4, 14-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) a 58-53 lead with 2:41 left, and his drive made it 60-55 with just over two minutes to play. Trevor Keels’ basket with 56 seconds left and and a free throw were enough to finish it.

Kihei Clark made a career-best six 3-pointers, all in the first half, and scored a career-high 25 points for the Cavaliers (17-11, 11-7). They were trying to sweep the season series after winning 69-68 at Duke on Feb. 7.

.Jeremy Roach led the Blue Devils with 15 points, and Griffin and Keels added 13 each. Jayden Gardner had 16, and Reece Beekman 11 for the Cavaliers.

NO. 13 WISCONSIN 68, MINNESOTA 67

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Steven Crowl had 20 points and seven rebounds and Wisconsin held off Minnesota.

Tyler Wahl added 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Badgers (22-5, 13-4), who pulled into a first-place tie in the Big Ten with Purdue. Illinois is a half-game behind. Wisconsin hosts the fourth-ranked Boilermakers next week. Badgers star Johnny Davis fouled out with 2:35 left and just 12 points.

Jamison Battle had 17 points and Payton Willis and E.J. Stephens each scored 13 points for the Gophers (13-13, 4-13), who rallied from a 59-51 deficit, but fell short.

The Badgers were without Lorne Bowman II due to a non-COVID-19 illness and Jahcobi Neath for a one-game suspension issued by the Big Ten for the handshake-line fracas with Michigan, leaving them down their top two backup guards.

NO. 14 HOUSTON 81, TULANE 67

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kyler Edwards scored 14 of his 21 points in the second half, and Houston defeated Tulane.

Taze Moore scored 18 points and Fabian White Jr. had 12 points and three blocked shots for the Cougars (23-4, 12-2 AAC), who shot 62% in the second half, including 6 of 13 from 3-point range. J’Wan Roberts grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked two shots as Houston outrebounded the Green Wave 43-28.

Jalen Cook scored 19 points and Kevin Cross added 16 for Tulane (12-12, 9-6), which led by as many as five points during a tight first half, but struggled to stay close during the final 20 minutes.

NO. 20 TEXAS 75, TCU 66

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Andrew Jones scored 21 points and Texas rallied from 10 points down in the second half to pull out a win over TCU.

Marcus Carr scored 19 and Timmy Allen had 17 for Texas (20-8, 9-6 Big 12), which reached 20 wins in the regular season for the first time in six years, and ensured the Longhorns will finish no worse than .500 in the Big 12 under first-year coach Chris Beard.

Mike Miles scored 17 for TCU (17-9, 6-8), which shot 65% in the first half and built a 10-point lead before Texas rallied.

