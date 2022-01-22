Youngstown State visits Purdue Fort Wayne after Cohill’s 20-point outing

Youngstown State Penguins (10-9, 4-5 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-8, 5-4 Horizon) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m.…

Youngstown State Penguins (10-9, 4-5 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-8, 5-4 Horizon)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State plays the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons after Dwayne Cohill scored 20 points in Youngstown State’s 64-61 loss to the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Mastodons are 8-2 in home games. Purdue Fort Wayne ranks seventh in the Horizon with 29.3 points per game in the paint led by Jalon Pipkins averaging 0.6.

The Penguins are 4-5 in Horizon play. Youngstown State averages 73.0 points while outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game.

The teams play for the second time this season in Horizon play. The Mastodons won the last meeting 71-61 on Jan. 8. Jarred Godfrey scored 18 points points to help lead the Mastodons to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Godfrey is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Mastodons, while averaging 16.4 points, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals. Pipkins is shooting 44.6% and averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

Tevin Olison averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Penguins, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc. Cohill is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Youngstown State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 6-4, averaging 71.0 points, 25.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Penguins: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

