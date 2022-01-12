CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS's new shift to virtual learning plans? | Metro's 'tough period' during pandemic | Biden to double free masks, tests | Latest DC-area cases
Youngstown State takes on Northern Kentucky after Rathan-Mayes’ 21-point game

The Associated Press

January 12, 2022, 5:22 PM

Northern Kentucky Norse (5-8, 1-3 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (9-7, 3-3 Horizon)

Youngstown, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Youngstown State -3; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State faces the Northern Kentucky Norse after Shemar Rathan-Mayes scored 21 points in Youngstown State’s 86-80 overtime loss to the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Penguins have gone 5-4 in home games. Youngstown State is second in the Horizon with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Michael Akuchie averaging 2.9.

The Norse are 1-3 against conference opponents. Northern Kentucky ranks seventh in the Horizon with 21.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Adrian Nelson averaging 5.0.

The Penguins and Norse face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Akuchie is averaging 13.2 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Penguins. Chris Shelton is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Youngstown State.

Nelson is averaging 6.9 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Norse. Marques Warrick is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Norse: 3-7, averaging 66.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

