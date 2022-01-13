CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian's new schedule | Montgomery Co. executive urges schools to offer virtual options | DC preps for Winter Restaurant Week | Latest DC-area cases
Young, Threadgill lead Charlotte past UTEP 66-53

The Associated Press

January 13, 2022, 10:29 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jahmir Young had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead five Charlotte players in double figures as the 49ers beat UTEP 66-53 on Thursday night.

Jackson Threadgill added 15 points for the 49ers (8-5, 1-0 Conference USA). Austin Butler chipped in 12, Robert Braswell IV scored 10 and Musa Jallow had 10. Butler also had 10 rebounds.

Jamal Bieniemy had 21 points for the Miners (8-8, 1-3). Souley Boum added 14 points.

