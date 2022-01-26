CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Young scores 21 to carry Charlotte over Old Dominion 71-67

The Associated Press

January 26, 2022, 9:34 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jahmir Young had 21 points as Charlotte edged past Old Dominion 71-67 on Wednesday night.

Austin Butler had 12 points for Charlotte (11-7, 4-2 Conference USA). Aly Khalifa added 10 points.

C.J. Keyser had 20 points for the Monarchs (7-12, 2-4), who have now lost four games in a row. Austin Trice added 15 points and 14 rebounds. Mekhi Long had 12 points and six rebounds.

