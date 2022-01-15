CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian's new schedule | Montgomery Co. executive urges schools to offer virtual options | DC preps for Winter Restaurant Week | Latest DC-area cases
Home » College Basketball » Young scores 15, Charlotte…

Young scores 15, Charlotte topples UTSA 62-53

The Associated Press

January 15, 2022, 9:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jahmir Young scored 15 points and Charlotte defeated UTSA 62-53 on Saturday.

Robert Braswell added 14 points and Jackson Threadgill scored 11 for the 49ers (9-5, 2-0 C-USA).

Christian Tucker led the Roadrunners (7-11, 0-5) with 10 points. Five players scored six.

—-

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

IRS gearing up for next filing season but still processing 6M tax returns

Former acting DHS IG pleads guilty to charges on stealing federal software, databases

Lawmaker sets sights on 'CISA 2025' legislative proposal

VA pushes back second EHR deployment, citing delays in training from COVID-19

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up