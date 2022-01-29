CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Under-5 Pfizer shots coming soon? | DC updates COVID-19 guidance | Va. universities remove vaccine requirements | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Young leads Alabama St.…

Young leads Alabama St. over Bethune-Cookman 79-73

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 11:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Trace Young had 21 points as Alabama State beat Bethune-Cookman 79-73 on Saturday night.

Kenny Strawbridge had 11 points for Alabama State (6-15, 4-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference). E.J. Clark added 10 points.

Joe French had 27 points for the Wildcats (5-15, 3-5). Marcus Garrett scored a career-high 24 points and had six assists. Kevin Davis had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPTO pilots a program to trim patent pendency, and ease things for certain applicants

Federal appeals court overturns FLRA decision that limited mid-term bargaining for unions

SBA CIO Bluestein takes leave of absence

GSA’s financial ship is shaped by Badorrek’s seven-year tenure as CFO

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up