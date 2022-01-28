Yale visits Princeton after Swain’s 37-point game

Yale Bulldogs (9-9, 3-1 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (15-3, 5-0 Ivy League) New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Yale Bulldogs (9-9, 3-1 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (15-3, 5-0 Ivy League)

New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale visits the Princeton Tigers after Azar Swain scored 37 points in Yale’s 83-72 win over the Columbia Lions.

The Tigers are 11-0 in home games. Princeton leads the Ivy League averaging 80.9 points and is shooting 49.4%.

The Bulldogs are 3-1 in conference games. Yale is second in the Ivy League with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Swain averaging 4.1.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tosan Evbuomwan is averaging 14.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Tigers. Ethan Wright is averaging 14.1 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 48.7% over the last 10 games for Princeton.

Swain is averaging 19.7 points for the Bulldogs. Jalen Gabbidon is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Yale.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 10-0, averaging 80.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

