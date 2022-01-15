Yale returns to action throttling Cornell 96-69

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Isaiah Kelly scored 18 points and Matt Knowling scored 17 and Yale had 10 players…

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Isaiah Kelly scored 18 points and Matt Knowling scored 17 and Yale had 10 players enter the scoring column in a 96-69 beat down of Cornell on Saturday.

Cornell led for just 18 seconds.

The game served as the Bulldogs’ (7-8, 0-1) Ivy League opener following COVID-19 related postponements against Columbia, Dartmouth and Harvard. It was Yale’s first win since Dec. 7.

Sarju Patel scored 11 points for the Big Red (9-6, 1-3), Sean Hansen scored 11 off the bench and Chris Manon scored 10.

The Big Red now have lost three straight and four of their last five.

