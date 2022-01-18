Wyoming hosts San Jose State following Amey’s 23-point game

San Jose State Spartans (7-8, 0-3 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (13-2, 2-0 MWC) Laramie, Wyoming; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

San Jose State Spartans (7-8, 0-3 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (13-2, 2-0 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State visits the Wyoming Cowboys after Myron Amey Jr. scored 23 points in San Jose State’s 81-56 loss to the UNLV Rebels.

The Cowboys have gone 6-0 in home games. Wyoming is fourth in the MWC in rebounding with 33.2 rebounds. Graham Ike leads the Cowboys with 8.5 boards.

The Spartans have gone 0-3 against MWC opponents. San Jose State averages 12.9 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ike is averaging 20 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Cowboys. Drake Jeffries is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wyoming.

Omari Moore is averaging 13.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Spartans. Trey Anderson is averaging 7.4 points over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 8-2, averaging 73.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

