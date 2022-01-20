CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Wynter, Williams lead Drexel over Elon 77-49

The Associated Press

January 20, 2022, 9:35 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Camren Wynter and Amari Williams scored 17 points apiece as Drexel rolled past Elon 77-49 on Thursday night.

Melik Martin added 15 points and Coletrane Washington had 10 points for Drexel (8-7, 3-2 Colonial Athletic Association).

Hunter Woods had 16 points for the Phoenix (5-14, 2-4). Michael Graham added 14 points and 17 rebounds.

