Wynter leads Drexel against UNC Wilmington after 20-point game

Drexel Dragons (9-9, 4-4 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (14-5, 8-0 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNC Wilmington -1.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel visits the UNC Wilmington Seahawks after Camren Wynter scored 20 points in Drexel’s 66-62 loss to the Towson Tigers.

The Seahawks have gone 8-1 in home games. UNC Wilmington scores 69.8 points and has outscored opponents by 2.2 points per game.

The Dragons are 4-4 in conference play. Drexel ranks fifth in the CAA with 31.8 rebounds per game led by James Butler averaging 8.5.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Sims is averaging 14.2 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Seahawks. Shykeim Phillips is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

Wynter is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Dragons. Coletrane Washington is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Drexel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 10-0, averaging 73.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Dragons: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

