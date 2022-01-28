Wright State hosts Cleveland State following Hodge’s 22-point performance

Cleveland State Vikings (13-4, 9-1 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (11-9, 8-3 Horizon) Fairborn, Ohio; Friday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Cleveland State Vikings (13-4, 9-1 Horizon) at Wright State Raiders (11-9, 8-3 Horizon)

Fairborn, Ohio; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wright State -2; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State visits the Wright State Raiders after D’Moi Hodge scored 22 points in Cleveland State’s 75-68 victory against the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Raiders have gone 6-1 at home. Wright State ranks sixth in the Horizon with 13.1 assists per game led by Tanner Holden averaging 3.0.

The Vikings are 9-1 in Horizon play. Cleveland State averages 16.8 assists per game to lead the Horizon, paced by Torrey Patton with 4.1.

The teams play for the second time this season in Horizon play. The Vikings won the last meeting 85-75 on Dec. 4. Jayson Woodrich scored 17 points to help lead the Vikings to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Holden is averaging 20.6 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Raiders. Grant Basile is averaging 16.5 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 50.3% over the past 10 games for Wright State.

Patton is averaging 13.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Vikings. Hodge is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 8-2, averaging 79.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Vikings: 8-2, averaging 77.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

