Wright scores 18 to carry High Point past Radford 63-58

The Associated Press

January 26, 2022, 10:18 PM

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — John-Michael Wright had 18 points and Zach Austin had 16 points and seven rebounds and High Point beat Radford 63-58 on Wednesday night for its fourth straight home win.

Jaden House and Brock Williams scored 10 points apiece for High Point (9-11, 3-3 Big South Conference).

Josiah Jeffers had 16 points and six rebounds for the Highlanders (6-13, 2-5).

