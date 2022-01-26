Wright scores 18 to carry High Point past Radford 63-58

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — John-Michael Wright had 18 points and Zach Austin had 16 points and seven rebounds and…

Listen now to WTOP News

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — John-Michael Wright had 18 points and Zach Austin had 16 points and seven rebounds and High Point beat Radford 63-58 on Wednesday night for its fourth straight home win.

Jaden House and Brock Williams scored 10 points apiece for High Point (9-11, 3-3 Big South Conference).

Josiah Jeffers had 16 points and six rebounds for the Highlanders (6-13, 2-5).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.