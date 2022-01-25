Wright, High Point Panthers to host Williams and the Radford Highlanders

Radford Highlanders (6-12, 2-4 Big South) at High Point Panthers (8-11, 2-3 Big South) Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Radford Highlanders (6-12, 2-4 Big South) at High Point Panthers (8-11, 2-3 Big South)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rashun Williams and the Radford Highlanders visit John-Michael Wright and the High Point Panthers in Big South action.

The Panthers are 7-3 on their home court. High Point is 1-3 in one-possession games.

The Highlanders are 2-4 against Big South opponents. Radford is 2-8 against opponents over .500.

The Panthers and Highlanders meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wright is averaging 19.7 points and 4.1 assists for the Panthers. Zach Austin is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for High Point.

Bryan Hart is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 9.3 points. Williams is shooting 41.1% and averaging 7.8 points over the last 10 games for Radford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 64.4 points, 26.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Highlanders: 2-8, averaging 64.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

