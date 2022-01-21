Wright, CSU Northridge Matadors host the UC Riverside Highlanders

UC Riverside Highlanders (9-5, 3-1 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (5-11, 1-4 Big West) Northridge, California; Saturday, 10 p.m.…

UC Riverside Highlanders (9-5, 3-1 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (5-11, 1-4 Big West)

Northridge, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atin Wright and the CSU Northridge Matadors host Zyon Pullin and the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Matadors have gone 3-4 in home games. CSU Northridge has a 2-8 record against teams above .500.

The Highlanders are 3-1 against Big West opponents. UC Riverside ranks ninth in the Big West shooting 29.9% from 3-point range.

The Matadors and Highlanders face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wright is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Matadors. Elijah Hardy is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for CSU Northridge.

Pullin is averaging 12.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Highlanders. Flynn Cameron is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 2-8, averaging 56.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 59.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

