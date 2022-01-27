CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Wright and the Marist Red Foxes take on conference foe Quinnipiac

The Associated Press

January 27, 2022, 2:02 AM

Marist Red Foxes (8-10, 3-6 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (10-7, 5-4 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MAAC foes Quinnipiac and Marist square off on Friday.

The Bobcats have gone 7-3 at home. Quinnipiac ranks second in the MAAC with 14.4 assists per game led by Kevin Marfo averaging 4.1.

The Red Foxes are 3-6 against MAAC opponents. Marist ranks fifth in the MAAC with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Matt Herasme averaging 4.1.

The Bobcats and Red Foxes square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marfo is averaging 9.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Bobcats. Jacob Rigoni is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.

Raheim Sullivan is averaging 8.6 points for the Red Foxes. Jao Ituka is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games for Marist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 72.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Red Foxes: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

