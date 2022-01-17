CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC schools to report positive COVID-19 cases within 24 hours | DC opens 'COVID centers' | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths, hospitalizations
Wooten scores 23 to lead Elon over James Madison 90-67

The Associated Press

January 17, 2022, 7:40 PM

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Kris Wooten had a career-high 23 points as Elon easily beat James Madison 90-67 on Monday.

Hunter McIntosh had 18 points for Elon (5-13, 2-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Darius Burford added 16 points and Michael Graham had 10 points and four assists.

Takal Molson had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Dukes (11-4, 2-2). Terrence Edwards added 17 points and Vado Morse had 10 points.

