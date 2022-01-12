Woolbright leads Western Carolina against Chattanooga after 20-point game

Chattanooga Mocs (13-3, 3-0 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (7-9, 1-2 SoCon) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Chattanooga Mocs (13-3, 3-0 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (7-9, 1-2 SoCon)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Carolina -13.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina hosts the Chattanooga Mocs after Vonterius Woolbright scored 20 points in Western Carolina’s 87-69 loss to the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.

The Catamounts are 4-1 on their home court. Western Carolina is fifth in the SoCon scoring 76.3 points while shooting 41.1% from the field.

The Mocs are 3-0 against SoCon opponents. Chattanooga is 12-3 against opponents over .500.

The Catamounts and Mocs face off Wednesday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Woolbright is averaging 10.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Catamounts. Nick Robinson is averaging 15.3 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.

David Jean-Baptiste is shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Mocs, while averaging 14.6 points. Malachi Smith is shooting 61.1% and averaging 25.0 points over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 35.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Mocs: 8-2, averaging 77.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

