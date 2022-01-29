Wood scores 18 to lead Belmont over UT Martin 87-58

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — JaCobi Wood came off the bench to score 18 points and Grayson Murphy distributed 13 assists…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — JaCobi Wood came off the bench to score 18 points and Grayson Murphy distributed 13 assists and grabbed 11 rebounds and Belmont beat UT Martin 87-58 on Saturday.

Murphy handed out his career-high 16 assists in a road contest against UT Martin on Feb. 28, 2019.

Nick Muszynski scored 14 points, Will Richard and Ben Sheppard each scored 12 points for Belmont (17-5, 7-2 Ohio Valley Conference).

KJ Simon had 17 points and 11 rebounds and KK Curry scored 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Skyhawks (7-15, 3-7).

Belmont also beat UT Martin 81-55 on Jan. 8.

