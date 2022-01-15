CORONAVIRUS NEWS: PGCPS students return to in-person learning | Nearly 500 COVID-19 tests discarded in Md. | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Home » College Basketball » Wood, Austin each score…

Wood, Austin each score 22; Portland beats Pepperdine 82-63

The Associated Press

January 15, 2022, 11:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Moses Wood and Chris Austin scored 22 points apiece to help Portland beat Pepperdine 82-63 on Saturday.

Chika Nduka had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Portland (10-7, 1-1 West Coast Conference). Tyler Robertson had 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Jan Zidek had 17 points and Maxwell Lewis scored 16 for Pepperdine (6-13, 0-4). Mike Mitchell Jr. finished with 10 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Former acting DHS IG pleads guilty to charges on stealing federal software, databases

With an increase in federal payouts comes an increase in improper payments

The end of an era: BlackBerry’s impact on feds, industry endures

USPS reaches deal with APWU on pilot to package free at-home COVID-19 tests

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up