Wong leads Miami against Florida State after 25-point game

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 1:42 AM

Florida State Seminoles (12-5, 5-2 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (14-4, 6-1 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami takes on the Florida State Seminoles after Isaiah Wong scored 25 points in Miami’s 85-57 victory against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Hurricanes have gone 9-1 in home games. Miami has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Seminoles have gone 5-2 against ACC opponents. Florida State scores 74.3 points while outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in ACC play. The Seminoles won the last matchup on Jan. 12. Matthew Cleveland scored 15 points to help lead the Seminoles to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlie Moore averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hurricanes, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Kameron McGusty is averaging 18 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Miami.

Caleb Mills is shooting 42.6% and averaging 13.8 points for the Seminoles. Cleveland is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games for Florida State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 9-1, averaging 80.6 points, 28.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Seminoles: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

