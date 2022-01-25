CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Funding to help with COIVD-related funeral costs | Virginia Sen. Warner tests positive | DC students walk out for safer learning amid surge | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Wofford visits Chattanooga after…

Wofford visits Chattanooga after Smith’s 25-point performance

The Associated Press

January 25, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Wofford Terriers (12-8, 4-4 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (16-4, 6-1 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga takes on the Wofford Terriers after Malachi Smith scored 25 points in Chattanooga’s 78-74 win against the VMI Keydets.

The Mocs have gone 8-1 in home games. Chattanooga is 15-3 against opponents over .500.

The Terriers are 4-4 in conference games. Wofford ranks third in the SoCon scoring 31.7 points per game in the paint led by Messiah Jones averaging 2.4.

The teams square off for the second time this season in SoCon play. The Mocs won the last meeting 75-67 on Jan. 6. Smith scored 24 points points to help lead the Mocs to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is averaging 21.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Mocs. David Jean-Baptiste is averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games for Chattanooga.

Ryan Larson is averaging 9.2 points and 4.1 assists for the Terriers. B.J. Mack is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Wofford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 7-3, averaging 74.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Cyber workforce ranks among least diverse segments of federal government

DISA makes $7M award to start proving out DoD zero trust strategy

OPM, Commerce to hold DEIA roundtable on equitable hiring

Federal CIO Martorona going on a hiring spree in preparation for busy 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up