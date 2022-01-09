Wofford, UNCG meet in conference play

Wofford (9-6, 1-2) vs. UNC Greensboro (9-5, 1-1) Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wofford…

Wofford (9-6, 1-2) vs. UNC Greensboro (9-5, 1-1)

Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford pays visit to UNC Greensboro in a SoCon matchup. Wofford won 68-57 at East Tennessee State in its last outing. UNC Greensboro is coming off a 72-56 win over VMI in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: UNC Greensboro’s De’Monte Buckingham, Mohammed Abdulsalam and Dante Treacy have combined to account for 40 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 42 percent of all Spartans points over the last five games.MIGHTY MACK: B.J. Mack has connected on 45.2 percent of the 31 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 10 over the last five games. He’s also converted 76.8 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Spartans have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Terriers. UNC Greensboro has 36 assists on 70 field goals (51.4 percent) across its past three games while Wofford has assists on 32 of 80 field goals (40 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UNC Greensboro is ranked second among SoCon teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.1 percent. The Spartans have averaged 12 offensive boards per game.

