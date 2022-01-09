CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Local universities expand booster requirements | MCPS dumps formula for virtual class shift | No mask, vaccine mandates in Va. House | Latest numbers
Home » College Basketball » Wofford, UNCG meet in…

Wofford, UNCG meet in conference play

The Associated Press

January 9, 2022, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Wofford (9-6, 1-2) vs. UNC Greensboro (9-5, 1-1)

Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford pays visit to UNC Greensboro in a SoCon matchup. Wofford won 68-57 at East Tennessee State in its last outing. UNC Greensboro is coming off a 72-56 win over VMI in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: UNC Greensboro’s De’Monte Buckingham, Mohammed Abdulsalam and Dante Treacy have combined to account for 40 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 42 percent of all Spartans points over the last five games.MIGHTY MACK: B.J. Mack has connected on 45.2 percent of the 31 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 10 over the last five games. He’s also converted 76.8 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Spartans have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Terriers. UNC Greensboro has 36 assists on 70 field goals (51.4 percent) across its past three games while Wofford has assists on 32 of 80 field goals (40 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UNC Greensboro is ranked second among SoCon teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.1 percent. The Spartans have averaged 12 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Retirement processing times rise again at end of 2021

For second time in a week, federal offices in D.C. region closed

Courtney sets tone for DHS procurement with new strategic plan

Pentagon Reservation raises health protection policy level as Omicron spreads

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up