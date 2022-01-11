CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. bus driver woes continue | Prince George's Co. schools detail return-to-school plan | When contagious if infected with omicron? | Latest DC-area cases
Wofford looks to extend streak vs Samford

The Associated Press

January 11, 2022, 6:32 AM

Samford (11-4, 1-2) vs. Wofford (9-7, 1-3)

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Samford. In its last eight wins against the Bulldogs, Wofford has won by an average of 10 points. Samford’s last win in the series came on Jan. 8, 2017, a 91-89 victory.

LEADING THE WAY: Wofford’s B.J. Mack has averaged 14.8 points and 5.3 rebounds while Max Klesmit has put up 15.3 points. For the Bulldogs, Ques Glover has averaged 19.3 points and 4.2 assists while Jermaine Marshall has put up 12.9 points and 9.3 rebounds.GIFTED GLOVER: Glover has connected on 34.2 percent of the 38 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 88.4 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Terriers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Wofford has 29 assists on 72 field goals (40.3 percent) over its past three matchups while Samford has assists on 32 of 81 field goals (39.5 percent) during its past three games.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Samford offense has averaged 73.5 possessions per game, the 25th-most in Division I. Wofford has not been as uptempo as the Bulldogs and is averaging only 66.6 possessions per game (ranked 293rd, nationally).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

