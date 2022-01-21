Wofford faces Furman following Klesmit’s 27-point game

Furman Paladins (13-7, 5-2 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (12-7, 4-3 SoCon) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Furman Paladins (13-7, 5-2 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (12-7, 4-3 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford hosts the Furman Paladins after Max Klesmit scored 27 points in Wofford’s 89-77 win over the Citadel Bulldogs.

The Terriers are 6-3 in home games. Wofford is third in the SoCon in team defense, allowing 65.6 points while holding opponents to 45.0% shooting.

The Paladins are 5-2 in SoCon play. Furman averages 78.2 points and has outscored opponents by 8.3 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Klesmit averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc. B.J. Mack is averaging 15.9 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Wofford.

Mike Bothwell is shooting 46.3% and averaging 16.0 points for the Paladins. Alex Hunter is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Furman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Paladins: 6-4, averaging 72.4 points, 29.8 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

